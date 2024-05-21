Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Plunges in Trading Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹490 and closed at ₹489.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹498 and the low was ₹490. The market capitalization stood at ₹31,275.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹559.85 and the 52-week low was ₹358.63. The BSE volume for the day was 31,708 shares.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of ₹489.43 & second support of ₹486.27 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹481.68. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹481.68 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The share price of Apollo Tyres has decreased by 1.25% and is currently trading at ₹486.30. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' share price has increased by 34.31% to ₹486.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.09%
|3 Months
|-8.81%
|6 Months
|14.29%
|YTD
|8.49%
|1 Year
|34.31%
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|497.18
|Support 1
|489.43
|Resistance 2
|501.77
|Support 2
|486.27
|Resistance 3
|504.93
|Support 3
|481.68
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 10.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 218 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹498 & ₹490 yesterday to end at ₹489.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
