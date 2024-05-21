Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -1.82 %. The stock closed at 492.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483.5 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres opened at 490 and closed at 489.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 498 and the low was 490. The market capitalization stood at 31,275.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 559.85 and the 52-week low was 358.63. The BSE volume for the day was 31,708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹483.5, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹492.45

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has broken the first support of 489.43 & second support of 486.27 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 481.68. If the stock price breaks the final support of 481.68 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

21 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The share price of Apollo Tyres has decreased by 1.25% and is currently trading at 486.30. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' share price has increased by 34.31% to 486.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.09%
3 Months-8.81%
6 Months14.29%
YTD8.49%
1 Year34.31%
21 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1497.18Support 1489.43
Resistance 2501.77Support 2486.27
Resistance 3504.93Support 3481.68
21 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 10.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4433
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
21 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 250 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3603 k

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 218 k & BSE volume was 31 k.

21 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed at ₹489.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 498 & 490 yesterday to end at 489.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.