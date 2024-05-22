Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Stock on the Rise Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹490.05 and closed at ₹492.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹492.6 and a low of ₹478.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹30,675.38 crore. The 52-week high for Apollo Tyres was ₹559.85, while the 52-week low was ₹358.63. The BSE volume for the day was 80,001 shares traded.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.72%; Futures open interest increased by 19.64%
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates a possible upward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock's price fluctuated between ₹480.5 and ₹510 on the current day.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 1601.36% higher than yesterday
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 12 AM is 1601.36% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹488, up by 1.21%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 491.27 and 485.32 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by looking to buy near the hourly support at 485.32 and sell near the hourly resistance at 491.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|492.7
|Support 1
|487.1
|Resistance 2
|495.2
|Support 2
|484.0
|Resistance 3
|498.3
|Support 3
|481.5
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|483.63
|10 Days
|481.40
|20 Days
|485.41
|50 Days
|485.92
|100 Days
|489.50
|300 Days
|446.63
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹489.75, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹482.15
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹489.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹476.3 and ₹490.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹476.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 490.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 2877.28% higher than yesterday
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 11 AM is 2877.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹490.8, a 1.79% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price change accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 495.97 and 477.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 477.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 495.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|491.27
|Support 1
|485.32
|Resistance 2
|493.93
|Support 2
|482.03
|Resistance 3
|497.22
|Support 3
|479.37
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹489, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹482.15
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹489 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹476.3 and ₹490.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹476.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 490.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price rose by 1.01% to reach ₹487, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. While MRF is declining, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are all seeing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.09% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|129567.65
|-112.45
|-0.09
|151283.4
|94006.1
|54951.45
|Balkrishna Industries
|3154.1
|102.2
|3.35
|3108.0
|2105.0
|60974.17
|Apollo Tyres
|487.0
|4.85
|1.01
|559.85
|362.68
|30929.37
|JK Tyre & Industries
|425.6
|21.3
|5.27
|554.35
|174.95
|10479.59
|CEAT
|2378.4
|8.6
|0.36
|2993.0
|1869.3
|9620.65
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 11.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 4488.54% higher than yesterday
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 10 AM has increased by 4488.54% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹488.45, up by 1.31%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. When the price moves positively with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres touched a high of 498.65 & a low of 480.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|495.97
|Support 1
|477.82
|Resistance 2
|506.38
|Support 2
|470.08
|Resistance 3
|514.12
|Support 3
|459.67
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price rose by 1.27% to reach ₹488.25, outperforming its peers. While MRF's stock is declining, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are all experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight movements, with Nifty up by 0.13% and Sensex down by -0.06%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|129100.1
|-580.0
|-0.45
|151283.4
|94006.1
|54753.16
|Balkrishna Industries
|3090.85
|38.95
|1.28
|3108.0
|2105.0
|59751.44
|Apollo Tyres
|488.25
|6.1
|1.27
|559.85
|362.68
|31008.76
|JK Tyre & Industries
|428.8
|24.5
|6.06
|554.35
|174.95
|10558.38
|CEAT
|2374.9
|5.1
|0.22
|2993.0
|1869.3
|9606.49
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.23%; Futures open interest increased by 12.39%
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Apollo Tyres indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹496.65, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹482.15
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of ₹490.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹499.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹499.3 then there can be further positive price movement.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 4.91% and is currently trading at ₹505.80. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres shares have surged by 30.73% to ₹505.80, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.78%
|3 Months
|-8.0%
|6 Months
|13.66%
|YTD
|6.29%
|1 Year
|30.73%
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|490.58
|Support 1
|475.93
|Resistance 2
|499.12
|Support 2
|469.82
|Resistance 3
|505.23
|Support 3
|461.28
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 12.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3561 k
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed at ₹492.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹492.6 & ₹478.45 yesterday to end at ₹492.45. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.
