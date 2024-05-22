Hello User
Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Stock on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 01:16 PM IST
Livemint

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 482.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 489.75 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres opened at 490.05 and closed at 492.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 492.6 and a low of 478.45 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 30,675.38 crore. The 52-week high for Apollo Tyres was 559.85, while the 52-week low was 358.63. The BSE volume for the day was 80,001 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.72%; Futures open interest increased by 19.64%

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates a possible upward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

22 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres stock's price fluctuated between 480.5 and 510 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 1601.36% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 12 AM is 1601.36% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 488, up by 1.21%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 491.27 and 485.32 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by looking to buy near the hourly support at 485.32 and sell near the hourly resistance at 491.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1492.7Support 1487.1
Resistance 2495.2Support 2484.0
Resistance 3498.3Support 3481.5
22 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days483.63
10 Days481.40
20 Days485.41
50 Days485.92
100 Days489.50
300 Days446.63
22 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹489.75, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹482.15

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres share price is at 489.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 476.3 and 490.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 476.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 490.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 2877.28% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 11 AM is 2877.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at 490.8, a 1.79% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price change accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 495.97 and 477.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 477.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 495.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1491.27Support 1485.32
Resistance 2493.93Support 2482.03
Resistance 3497.22Support 3479.37
22 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹489, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹482.15

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres share price is at 489 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 476.3 and 490.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 476.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 490.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price rose by 1.01% to reach 487, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. While MRF is declining, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are all seeing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.09% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF129567.65-112.45-0.09151283.494006.154951.45
Balkrishna Industries3154.1102.23.353108.02105.060974.17
Apollo Tyres487.04.851.01559.85362.6830929.37
JK Tyre & Industries425.621.35.27554.35174.9510479.59
CEAT2378.48.60.362993.01869.39620.65
22 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 11.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4433
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 4488.54% higher than yesterday

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 10 AM has increased by 4488.54% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 488.45, up by 1.31%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. When the price moves positively with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres touched a high of 498.65 & a low of 480.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1495.97Support 1477.82
Resistance 2506.38Support 2470.08
Resistance 3514.12Support 3459.67
22 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Today, Apollo Tyres' stock price rose by 1.27% to reach 488.25, outperforming its peers. While MRF's stock is declining, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are all experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight movements, with Nifty up by 0.13% and Sensex down by -0.06%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF129100.1-580.0-0.45151283.494006.154753.16
Balkrishna Industries3090.8538.951.283108.02105.059751.44
Apollo Tyres488.256.11.27559.85362.6831008.76
JK Tyre & Industries428.824.56.06554.35174.9510558.38
CEAT2374.95.10.222993.01869.39606.49
22 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.23%; Futures open interest increased by 12.39%

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Apollo Tyres indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: Apollo Tyres trading at ₹496.65, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹482.15

Apollo Tyres Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of 490.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 499.3. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 499.3 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 4.91% and is currently trading at 505.80. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres shares have surged by 30.73% to 505.80, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.78%
3 Months-8.0%
6 Months13.66%
YTD6.29%
1 Year30.73%
22 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1490.58Support 1475.93
Resistance 2499.12Support 2469.82
Resistance 3505.23Support 3461.28
22 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 12.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4433
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3561 k

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.

22 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed at ₹492.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 492.6 & 478.45 yesterday to end at 492.45. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

