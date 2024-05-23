Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres' stock opened at ₹500.35 and closed at ₹482.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹510 and a low of ₹480.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹31,167.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹559.85 and ₹362.68 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 22,887,312 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at ₹494.00. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' shares have gained 29.60% to reach ₹494.00. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.51%
|3 Months
|-6.99%
|6 Months
|16.61%
|YTD
|8.08%
|1 Year
|29.6%
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|506.6
|Support 1
|477.0
|Resistance 2
|523.1
|Support 2
|463.9
|Resistance 3
|536.2
|Support 3
|447.4
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 10.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|5
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹510 & ₹480.5 yesterday to end at ₹482.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend