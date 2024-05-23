Hello User
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 482.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 490.75 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres' stock opened at 500.35 and closed at 482.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 510 and a low of 480.5. The market capitalization stands at 31,167.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 559.85 and 362.68 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 22,887,312 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 0.66% and is currently trading at 494.00. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' shares have gained 29.60% to reach 494.00. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.51%
3 Months-6.99%
6 Months16.61%
YTD8.08%
1 Year29.6%
23 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1506.6Support 1477.0
Resistance 2523.1Support 2463.9
Resistance 3536.2Support 3447.4
23 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 10.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4533
    Hold4345
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
23 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed at ₹482.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 510 & 480.5 yesterday to end at 482.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

