Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹494, with a high of ₹494 and a low of ₹481.5 on the last day of trading. The stock closed at ₹490.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹30,770.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹559.85 and ₹362.68 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 155,188 shares traded.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 11.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|5
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹494 & ₹481.5 yesterday to end at ₹490.75. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.