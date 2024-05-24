Hello User
Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 24 May 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 490.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484.5 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres opened at 494, with a high of 494 and a low of 481.5 on the last day of trading. The stock closed at 490.75. The market capitalization stood at 30,770.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 559.85 and 362.68 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 155,188 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 11.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4533
    Hold4445
    Sell3233
    Strong Sell2222
24 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5279 k

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.

24 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed at ₹490.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 494 & 481.5 yesterday to end at 490.75. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

