Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 483.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 480.75 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres opened at 483 and closed at 483.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 487.5 and the low was 480. The market cap was recorded at 30532.48 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 559.85 and the low is 362.68. The BSE volume for the day was 132769 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1486.27Support 1479.07
Resistance 2490.53Support 2476.13
Resistance 3493.47Support 3471.87
27 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 12.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy4443
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2222
27 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5279 k

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.

27 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: Apollo Tyres closed at ₹483.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 487.5 & 480 yesterday to end at 483.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

