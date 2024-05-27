Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹483 and closed at ₹483.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹487.5 and the low was ₹480. The market cap was recorded at 30532.48 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹559.85 and the low is ₹362.68. The BSE volume for the day was 132769 shares traded.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|486.27
|Support 1
|479.07
|Resistance 2
|490.53
|Support 2
|476.13
|Resistance 3
|493.47
|Support 3
|471.87
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 12.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 155 k.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹487.5 & ₹480 yesterday to end at ₹483.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.