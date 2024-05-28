Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres closed at ₹481.2 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹482.95. The stock hit a high of ₹483.9 and a low of ₹474. The market capitalization stands at ₹30,351.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹559.85 and ₹362.68 respectively. The BSE witnessed a trading volume of 80,183 shares for Apollo Tyres on that day.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|481.78
|Support 1
|472.73
|Resistance 2
|486.92
|Support 2
|468.82
|Resistance 3
|490.83
|Support 3
|463.68
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 13.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹483.9 & ₹474 yesterday to end at ₹481.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.