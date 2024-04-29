LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

9 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:47 PM IST Trade

Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 492.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 496.4 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.