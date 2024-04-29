Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

9 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 492.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 496.4 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price TodayPremium
Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres closed the day at 492.55 with an opening price of 497.2. The stock reached a high of 505.45 and a low of 494.35. The market capitalization stands at 31,682.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 559.85 and the 52-week low is 327.42. The BSE volume for the day was 76,837 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:47:11 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 28.82% higher than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 12 AM has increased by 28.82% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 493.35, a rise of 0.16%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 12:34:32 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 500.05 and a trough of 493.9 in the preceding trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly basis. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1498.4Support 1492.25
Resistance 2502.3Support 2490.0
Resistance 3504.55Support 3486.1
29 Apr 2024, 12:23:21 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days478.40
10 Days477.62
20 Days472.19
50 Days496.55
100 Days483.37
300 Days440.99
29 Apr 2024, 12:21:39 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:18:01 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price update :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹496.4, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹492.55

Apollo Tyres share price is at 496.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 487.77 and 499.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 487.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 499.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:48:35 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 45.35% higher than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 11 AM is 45.35% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 499, up by 1.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:38:26 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 505.03 and 497.78 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 497.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 505.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1501.17Support 1497.52
Resistance 2503.23Support 2495.93
Resistance 3504.82Support 3493.87
29 Apr 2024, 11:20:09 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹492.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 505.45 & 494.35 yesterday to end at 492.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

