Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres closed the day at ₹492.55 with an opening price of ₹497.2. The stock reached a high of ₹505.45 and a low of ₹494.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹31,682.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹559.85 and the 52-week low is ₹327.42. The BSE volume for the day was 76,837 shares traded.
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 12 AM has increased by 28.82% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹493.35, a rise of 0.16%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Apollo Tyres reached a peak of 500.05 and a trough of 493.9 in the preceding trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly basis. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|498.4
|Support 1
|492.25
|Resistance 2
|502.3
|Support 2
|490.0
|Resistance 3
|504.55
|Support 3
|486.1
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|478.40
|10 Days
|477.62
|20 Days
|472.19
|50 Days
|496.55
|100 Days
|483.37
|300 Days
|440.99
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Apollo Tyres share price is at ₹496.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹487.77 and ₹499.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹487.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 499.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 11 AM is 45.35% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹499, up by 1.31%.
The stock price has been moving between 505.03 and 497.78 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 497.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 505.03.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|501.17
|Support 1
|497.52
|Resistance 2
|503.23
|Support 2
|495.93
|Resistance 3
|504.82
|Support 3
|493.87
The stock traded in the range of ₹505.45 & ₹494.35 yesterday to end at ₹492.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
