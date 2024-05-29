Apollo Tyres Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres opened at ₹477.2 and closed at the same price on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹479.05 and a low of ₹471.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹30,087.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹559.85 and ₹365.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 238,396 shares traded.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 14.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.
Apollo Tyres Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹479.05 & ₹471.1 yesterday to end at ₹477. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.