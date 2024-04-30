Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹511.85, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹494.35

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres closed at ₹492.55 on the last day with an open price of ₹497.2. The high for the day was ₹505.45 and the low was ₹488.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹31,377.16 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹559.85 and ₹327.42 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 146,594 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Apollo Tyres share price update : Shareholding information
Apollo Tyres has a 4.90% MF holding & 18.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.30% in december to 4.90% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.88% in december to 18.08% in march quarter.
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency
Apollo Tyres' return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 8.49%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 5.45%. Analysts predict that the ROE for the current fiscal year will be around 13.68%, and it is expected to increase slightly to 13.85% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Financial performance
Apollo Tyres has shown an EPS growth of 25.52% and a revenue growth of 14.59% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 253668.40 cr, which is 3.25% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a 2.96% growth in revenue and a 13.34% increase in profit for the fourth quarter.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 5.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers
Apollo Tyres stock price has increased by 3.54% today to reach ₹511.85, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are also experiencing growth. However, the broader market indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|133050.05
|2297.45
|1.76
|151283.4
|88137.15
|56428.39
|Balkrishna Industries
|2423.1
|25.3
|1.06
|2783.5
|2067.4
|46842.69
|Apollo Tyres
|511.85
|17.5
|3.54
|559.85
|344.15
|32507.64
|JK Tyre & Industries
|422.05
|14.25
|3.49
|554.35
|171.1
|10392.17
|CEAT
|2563.6
|43.55
|1.73
|2993.0
|1510.1
|10369.79
Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range
Apollo Tyres stock reached a high of ₹516.95 and a low of ₹495.2 on the current trading day.
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Futures trading higher by 2.97%; Futures open interest increased by 6.6%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹511.85, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹494.35
Apollo Tyres share price closed the day at ₹511.85 - a 3.54% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 519.63 , 529.27 , 541.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 497.73 , 485.47 , 475.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 185.84% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Apollo Tyres until 3 PM has increased by 185.84% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹511.85, showing a 3.54% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price decreases.
Apollo Tyres Live Updates
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹510.15, up 3.2% from yesterday's ₹494.35
The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of ₹504.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹513.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹513.58 then there can be further positive price movement.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|478.40
|10 Days
|477.62
|20 Days
|472.19
|50 Days
|496.55
|100 Days
|483.37
|300 Days
|441.21
Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 192.35% higher than yesterday
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 2 PM has increased by 192.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹509.45, reflecting a 3.05% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 511.72 and 507.52 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 507.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 511.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|511.78
|Support 1
|508.93
|Resistance 2
|513.02
|Support 2
|507.32
|Resistance 3
|514.63
|Support 3
|506.08
Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 6.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹509.3, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹494.35
The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of ₹504.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹513.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹513.58 then there can be further positive price movement.
Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 205.52% higher than yesterday
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 1 PM is 205.52% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹509.5, up by 3.06%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 514.77 and 507.02 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 507.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 514.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|511.72
|Support 1
|507.52
|Resistance 2
|513.18
|Support 2
|504.78
|Resistance 3
|515.92
|Support 3
|503.32
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Futures trading higher by 3.34%; Futures open interest increased by 4.94%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range
Apollo Tyres stock reached a low of ₹495.2 and a high of ₹516.95 on the current trading day.
Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 297.02% higher than yesterday
As of 12 AM, Apollo Tyres has seen a 297.02% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹507.3, showing a 2.62% increase. The volume of trades is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 514.87 and 508.17 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 508.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 514.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|514.77
|Support 1
|507.02
|Resistance 2
|519.73
|Support 2
|504.23
|Resistance 3
|522.52
|Support 3
|499.27
Apollo Tyres share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|478.40
|10 Days
|477.62
|20 Days
|472.19
|50 Days
|496.55
|100 Days
|483.37
|300 Days
|441.21
Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Apollo Tyres share price update :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹511.25, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹494.35
The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of ₹504.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹513.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹513.58 then there can be further positive price movement.
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 231.36% higher than yesterday
Trading volume for Apollo Tyres until 11 AM is 231.36% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹516.1, up by 4.4%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 512.8 and 506.65 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 506.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 512.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|514.87
|Support 1
|508.17
|Resistance 2
|518.73
|Support 2
|505.33
|Resistance 3
|521.57
|Support 3
|501.47
Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹509.7, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹494.35
The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of ₹504.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹513.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹513.58 then there can be further positive price movement.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 6.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers
Apollo Tyres' stock price has increased by 3.12% today, reaching ₹509.75, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT, are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.41% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|134782.95
|4030.35
|3.08
|151283.4
|88137.15
|57163.34
|Balkrishna Industries
|2460.0
|62.2
|2.59
|2783.5
|2067.4
|47556.03
|Apollo Tyres
|509.75
|15.4
|3.12
|559.85
|344.15
|32374.27
|JK Tyre & Industries
|420.0
|12.2
|2.99
|554.35
|171.1
|10341.7
|CEAT
|2605.9
|85.85
|3.41
|2993.0
|1510.1
|10540.89
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 110.82% higher than yesterday
The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 10 AM is 110.82% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹513.7, up by 3.91%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Apollo Tyres share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Apollo Tyres touched a high of 511.95 & a low of 505.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|512.8
|Support 1
|506.65
|Resistance 2
|515.45
|Support 2
|503.15
|Resistance 3
|518.95
|Support 3
|500.5
Apollo Tyres Live Updates
Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Apollo Tyres' stock has increased by 2.5% to reach ₹506.7, in line with other companies in the industry like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|MRF
|134107.8
|3355.2
|2.57
|151283.4
|88137.15
|56877.0
|Balkrishna Industries
|2461.8
|64.0
|2.67
|2783.5
|2067.4
|47590.83
|Apollo Tyres
|506.7
|12.35
|2.5
|559.85
|344.15
|32180.57
|JK Tyre & Industries
|416.0
|8.2
|2.01
|554.35
|171.1
|10243.2
|CEAT
|2678.5
|158.45
|6.29
|2993.0
|1510.1
|10834.56
Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 2.9%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.39%
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the stock's movement in the near future.
Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹508.85, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹494.35
The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of ₹504.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹513.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹513.58 then there can be further positive price movement.
Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 1.14% today, trading at ₹500.00. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' shares have seen a significant gain of 42.76%, reaching ₹500.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.04%
|3 Months
|-9.61%
|6 Months
|32.21%
|YTD
|8.94%
|1 Year
|42.76%
Apollo Tyres share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|504.27
|Support 1
|486.87
|Resistance 2
|513.58
|Support 2
|478.78
|Resistance 3
|521.67
|Support 3
|469.47
Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹542.5, 9.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹298.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 1976 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2194 k
The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1830 k & BSE volume was 146 k.
Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹492.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹505.45 & ₹488.3 yesterday to end at ₹492.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!