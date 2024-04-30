Active Stocks
Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹511.85, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹494.35

45 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 3.54 %. The stock closed at 494.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 511.85 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Apollo Tyres Stock Price TodayPremium
Apollo Tyres Stock Price Today

Apollo Tyres Share Price Today : Apollo Tyres closed at 492.55 on the last day with an open price of 497.2. The high for the day was 505.45 and the low was 488.3. The market capitalization stood at 31,377.16 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 559.85 and 327.42 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 146,594 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02:44 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price update : Shareholding information

Apollo Tyres has a 4.90% MF holding & 18.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.30% in december to 4.90% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.88% in december to 18.08% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:35:09 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Apollo Tyres' return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 8.49%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 5.45%. Analysts predict that the ROE for the current fiscal year will be around 13.68%, and it is expected to increase slightly to 13.85% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:03:59 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Today : Financial performance

Apollo Tyres has shown an EPS growth of 25.52% and a revenue growth of 14.59% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 253668.40 cr, which is 3.25% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a 2.96% growth in revenue and a 13.34% increase in profit for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:35:37 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 542.5, 5.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 298.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010109
    Buy4335
    Hold4456
    Sell3330
    Strong Sell2222
30 Apr 2024, 06:00:57 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres stock price has increased by 3.54% today to reach 511.85, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT are also experiencing growth. However, the broader market indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF133050.052297.451.76151283.488137.1556428.39
Balkrishna Industries2423.125.31.062783.52067.446842.69
Apollo Tyres511.8517.53.54559.85344.1532507.64
JK Tyre & Industries422.0514.253.49554.35171.110392.17
CEAT2563.643.551.732993.01510.110369.79
30 Apr 2024, 05:37:08 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres stock reached a high of 516.95 and a low of 495.2 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:31:53 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Today : Futures trading higher by 2.97%; Futures open interest increased by 6.6%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48:02 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹511.85, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹494.35

Apollo Tyres share price closed the day at 511.85 - a 3.54% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 519.63 , 529.27 , 541.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 497.73 , 485.47 , 475.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:46:19 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 185.84% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Apollo Tyres until 3 PM has increased by 185.84% compared to yesterday, with the price at 511.85, showing a 3.54% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price decreases.

30 Apr 2024, 03:30:03 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:13:50 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹510.15, up 3.2% from yesterday's ₹494.35

The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of 504.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 513.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 513.58 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:59:28 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days478.40
10 Days477.62
20 Days472.19
50 Days496.55
100 Days483.37
300 Days441.21
30 Apr 2024, 02:59:23 PM IST

Apollo Tyres Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Apollo Tyres share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:45:07 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 192.35% higher than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 2 PM has increased by 192.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 509.45, reflecting a 3.05% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:40:38 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 511.72 and 507.52 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 507.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 511.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1511.78Support 1508.93
Resistance 2513.02Support 2507.32
Resistance 3514.63Support 3506.08
30 Apr 2024, 02:11:43 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:08:10 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹509.3, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹494.35

The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of 504.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 513.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 513.58 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:50:42 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 205.52% higher than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded until 1 PM is 205.52% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 509.5, up by 3.06%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:37:52 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 514.77 and 507.02 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 507.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 514.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1511.72Support 1507.52
Resistance 2513.18Support 2504.78
Resistance 3515.92Support 3503.32
30 Apr 2024, 01:11:54 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Today : Futures trading higher by 3.34%; Futures open interest increased by 4.94%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:00:08 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price live: Today's Price range

Apollo Tyres stock reached a low of 495.2 and a high of 516.95 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:47:16 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 297.02% higher than yesterday

As of 12 AM, Apollo Tyres has seen a 297.02% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently at 507.3, showing a 2.62% increase. The volume of trades is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:33:48 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 514.87 and 508.17 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 508.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 514.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1514.77Support 1507.02
Resistance 2519.73Support 2504.23
Resistance 3522.52Support 3499.27
30 Apr 2024, 12:25:31 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:23:18 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:13:16 PM IST

Apollo Tyres share price update :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹511.25, up 3.42% from yesterday's ₹494.35

The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of 504.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 513.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 513.58 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:50:54 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 231.36% higher than yesterday

Trading volume for Apollo Tyres until 11 AM is 231.36% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 516.1, up by 4.4%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:37:31 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 512.8 and 506.65 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 506.65 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 512.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1514.87Support 1508.17
Resistance 2518.73Support 2505.33
Resistance 3521.57Support 3501.47
30 Apr 2024, 11:28:00 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹509.7, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹494.35

The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of 504.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 513.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 513.58 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:25:21 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 11:13:40 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers

Apollo Tyres' stock price has increased by 3.12% today, reaching 509.75, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT, are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.41% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF134782.954030.353.08151283.488137.1557163.34
Balkrishna Industries2460.062.22.592783.52067.447556.03
Apollo Tyres509.7515.43.12559.85344.1532374.27
JK Tyre & Industries420.012.22.99554.35171.110341.7
CEAT2605.985.853.412993.01510.110540.89
30 Apr 2024, 10:45:52 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 110.82% higher than yesterday

The volume of Apollo Tyres traded by 10 AM is 110.82% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 513.7, up by 3.91%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:35:46 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Apollo Tyres touched a high of 511.95 & a low of 505.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1512.8Support 1506.65
Resistance 2515.45Support 2503.15
Resistance 3518.95Support 3500.5
30 Apr 2024, 10:11:06 AM IST

Apollo Tyres Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:50:45 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Apollo Tyres' stock has increased by 2.5% to reach 506.7, in line with other companies in the industry like MRF, Balkrishna Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, and CEAT, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
MRF134107.83355.22.57151283.488137.1556877.0
Balkrishna Industries2461.864.02.672783.52067.447590.83
Apollo Tyres506.712.352.5559.85344.1532180.57
JK Tyre & Industries416.08.22.01554.35171.110243.2
CEAT2678.5158.456.292993.01510.110834.56
30 Apr 2024, 09:41:12 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 2.9%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.39%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Apollo Tyres indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the stock's movement in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 09:35:05 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Today :Apollo Tyres trading at ₹508.85, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹494.35

The current market price of Apollo Tyres has surpassed the first resistance of 504.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 513.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 513.58 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:18:40 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Apollo Tyres has increased by 1.14% today, trading at 500.00. Over the past year, Apollo Tyres' shares have seen a significant gain of 42.76%, reaching 500.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.04%
3 Months-9.61%
6 Months32.21%
YTD8.94%
1 Year42.76%
30 Apr 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Apollo Tyres on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1504.27Support 1486.87
Resistance 2513.58Support 2478.78
Resistance 3521.67Support 3469.47
30 Apr 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Today : Apollo Tyres volume yesterday was 1976 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2194 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1830 k & BSE volume was 146 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03:02 AM IST

Apollo Tyres share price Live :Apollo Tyres closed at ₹492.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 505.45 & 488.3 yesterday to end at 492.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

