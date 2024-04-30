Apollo Tyres share price Today Live Updates : Apollo Tyres closed today at ₹ 511.85, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹ 494.35

45 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade

Apollo Tyres stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 3.54 %. The stock closed at 494.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 511.85 per share. Investors should monitor Apollo Tyres stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.