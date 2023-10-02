Hello User
APPLE stock price today live updates: APPLE current price is $173.46, up by 1.27% from yesterday's $171.28

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Based on the current session data, the opening price of Apple stock was $171.16. Throughout the session, the highest price reached was $174.04, while the lowest price was $171.01.

Apple Stock Price Live Updates

APPLE Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Apple's stock opened at $171.97 and closed at $171.28. The highest price reached during the day was $173.06, while the lowest price was $170.34.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
02 Oct 2023, 08:05 PM IST APPLE stock price live: APPLE stock price Hourly update

In the hour ended on 02-Oct-2023 at 20:05, the opening price of Apple stock was $172.92. The highest price reached during that hour was $174.04, while the lowest price recorded was $172.79. The stock ultimately closed at $173.50.

Open$172.92
High$174.04
Low$172.79
Close$173.50
02 Oct 2023, 07:45 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $173.38, up by 1.23% from last trading day’s $171.28

The current stock price of Apple is $173.38. This information provides the current market value of one share of Apple stock.

02 Oct 2023, 07:15 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $173.18, up by 1.11% from last trading day’s $171.28

As of the current data, the stock price of Apple is $173.18. This indicates the current value of one share of Apple stock on the market. The stock price can fluctuate throughout the day due to various factors, such as market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. It is important for investors to closely monitor the stock price and consider other relevant information before making any investment decisions.

02 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST APPLE stock price live: APPLE closed at $171.28 on the last trading day

The closing price of Apple shares on the last day was $171.28.

