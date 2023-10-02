APPLE stock price today live updates: APPLE current price is $173.46, up by 1.27% from yesterday's $171.28

APPLE Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Apple's stock opened at $171.97 and closed at $171.28. The highest price reached during the day was $173.06, while the lowest price was $170.34.This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
In the hour ended on 02-Oct-2023 at 20:05, the opening price of Apple stock was $172.92. The highest price reached during that hour was $174.04, while the lowest price recorded was $172.79. The stock ultimately closed at $173.50.
|Open
|$172.92
|High
|$174.04
|Low
|$172.79
|Close
|$173.50
The current stock price of Apple is $173.38. This information provides the current market value of one share of Apple stock.
The closing price of Apple shares on the last day was $171.28.
