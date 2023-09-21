Hello User
APPLE stock price today live updates: APPLE current price is $175.39, down by -0.09% from yesterday's $175.54

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

In the current session, the opening price of Apple stock was $174.50. The stock's high point for the session so far has been $176.06, while the low point has been $174.50.

Apple Stock Price Live Updates

APPLE Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Apple's stock opened at $179.27 and closed at $175.54. The highest price reached during the day was $179.70, while the lowest price was $175.50.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
21 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $175.42, down by -0.07% from last trading day’s $175.54

As of the current data, the stock price of Apple is $175.42. This means that investors are currently valuing each share of Apple at $175.42. The stock price is subject to change based on various factors such as market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. It is important for investors to closely monitor the stock price and conduct thorough analysis before making any investment decisions.

21 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $175.19, down by -0.20% from last trading day’s $175.54

Apple stock price is currently at $175.19. This stock price reflects the value of Apple's shares in the market. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the day as a result of various factors such as market conditions, investor sentiment, and company performance. Investors and analysts closely monitor stock prices to make informed decisions about buying or selling Apple shares.

21 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST APPLE stock price live: APPLE closed at $175.54 on the last trading day

On the last day, the closing price of Apple shares was $175.54.

