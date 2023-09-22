Hello User
APPLE stock price today live updates: APPLE current price is $176.08, up by 1.20% from yesterday's $174.00

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Based on the current session data, the open price of Apple stock was $174.64. Throughout the session, the stock reached a high of $176.22 and a low of $174.05.

Apple Stock Price Live Updates

APPLE Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Apple's stock opened at $174.50 and closed at $174.00. The highest price it reached during the day was $176.30, while the lowest was $173.97.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
22 Sep 2023, 08:15 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $176.06, up by 1.18% from last trading day’s $174.00

As of the latest data, the stock price of Apple is $176.06.

22 Sep 2023, 08:05 PM IST APPLE stock price live: APPLE stock price Hourly update

In the hour ended 22-Sep-2023 20:05, the stock of APPLE opened at 174.92 and reached a high of 176.04. The lowest point during this hour was 174.58, and the stock closed at its highest value of 176.04.

Open$174.92
High$176.04
Low$174.58
Close$176.04
22 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $174.96, up by 0.55% from last trading day’s $174.00

As of the latest data, the stock price of Apple is $174.96. This indicates the market value of one share of Apple stock. The stock price can fluctuate throughout the trading day as it is influenced by various factors such as market conditions, investor sentiment, and company performance. It is important for investors to monitor the stock price and consider other fundamental and technical indicators before making investment decisions.

22 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $174.34, up by 0.20% from last trading day’s $174.00

As of the current data, the stock price of Apple is $174.34. This indicates the market value at which investors are willing to buy and sell shares of the company. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day due to various factors such as market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. Therefore, it is recommended to monitor the stock price regularly to make informed investment decisions.

22 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST APPLE stock price live: APPLE closed at $174.00 on the last trading day

The closing price for Apple shares on the last day was $174.00.

