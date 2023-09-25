Hello User
APPLE stock price today live updates: APPLE current price is $174.98, up by 0.09% from yesterday's $174.82

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

In the current trading session, the open price of Apple stock was $174.27. Throughout the session, the stock reached a high of $175.55 and a low of $174.26.

Apple Stock Price Live Updates

APPLE Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, the open price of Apple was $174.64, and the close price was $174.82. The stock reached a high of $177.08 and a low of $174.05.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
25 Sep 2023, 08:05 PM IST APPLE stock price live: APPLE stock price Hourly update

Based on the hourly data, for the hour ended 25-Sep-2023 at 20:05, the opening price of Apple stock was $175.34. The highest price recorded during that hour was $175.55, while the lowest price was $174.21. At the end of the hour, the stock closed at $174.76.

Open$175.34
High$175.55
Low$174.21
Close$174.76
25 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $174.94, up by 0.07% from last trading day’s $174.82

As of the latest data, the stock price of Apple is $174.94. This indicates the current value of the company's shares on the stock market. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day and may be influenced by various factors such as market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. Investors and analysts closely monitor stock prices to make informed decisions about buying or selling shares.

25 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $174.63, down by -0.11% from last trading day’s $174.82

The current stock price of Apple (AAPL) is $174.63. This means that one share of Apple stock is currently valued at $174.63. The stock price can fluctuate throughout the trading day as buyers and sellers trade shares. It is important to note that the stock price is influenced by various factors, including market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. Investors should carefully analyze these factors before making any investment decisions.

25 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST APPLE stock price live: APPLE closed at $174.82 on the last trading day

On the last day, the closing price of Apple shares was $174.82.

