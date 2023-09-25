APPLE stock price today live updates: APPLE current price is $174.98, up by 0.09% from yesterday's $174.82

APPLE Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, the open price of Apple was $174.64, and the close price was $174.82. The stock reached a high of $177.08 and a low of $174.05.This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
Based on the hourly data, for the hour ended 25-Sep-2023 at 20:05, the opening price of Apple stock was $175.34. The highest price recorded during that hour was $175.55, while the lowest price was $174.21. At the end of the hour, the stock closed at $174.76.
|Open
|$175.34
|High
|$175.55
|Low
|$174.21
|Close
|$174.76
As of the latest data, the stock price of Apple is $174.94. This indicates the current value of the company's shares on the stock market. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day and may be influenced by various factors such as market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. Investors and analysts closely monitor stock prices to make informed decisions about buying or selling shares.
On the last day, the closing price of Apple shares was $174.82.
