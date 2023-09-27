Hello User
APPLE stock price today live updates: APPLE current price is $170.47, down by -1.04% from yesterday's $172.26

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

In the current session, the opening price of Apple stock was $172.60. Throughout the session, the stock reached a high of $173.03 and a low of $170.50.

Apple Stock Price Live Updates

APPLE Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Apple's stock opened at $174.80 and closed at $172.26. The highest price reached during the day was $174.93, while the lowest price was $171.67.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
27 Sep 2023, 08:05 PM IST APPLE stock price live: APPLE stock price Hourly update

Based on the hourly data of APPLE stock for the hour ended 27-Sep-2023 20:05, the stock opened at a price of $171.50. Throughout the hour, the stock reached a high of $171.65 and a low of $170.31. Finally, at the end of the hour, the stock closed at a price of $171.37.

Open$171.50
High$171.65
Low$170.31
Close$171.37
27 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $170.47, down by -1.04% from last trading day’s $172.26

As of the current data, the stock price of Apple is $170.47.

27 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $172.60, up by 0.20% from last trading day’s $172.26

As of the current data, Apple stock is priced at $172.60. This indicates the value of one share of Apple stock in the market. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the trading day and may be influenced by various factors such as company performance, market conditions, and investor sentiment. Investors and analysts closely monitor stock prices to assess the overall performance and value of a company.

27 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST APPLE stock price live: APPLE closed at $172.26 on the last trading day

On the last day of trading, the closing price for Apple shares was $172.26.

