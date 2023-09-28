Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

APPLE stock price today live updates: APPLE current price is $168.35, down by -1.07% from yesterday's $170.17

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:15 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Based on the current session data, the opening price of Apple (AAPL) was $169.77. The stock reached a high of $169.81 and a low of $167.63.

Apple Stock Price Live Updates

APPLE Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Apple's stock opened at $172.60 and closed at $170.17. The highest price the stock reached during the day was $173.03, while the lowest price was $169.05.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
28 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $168.30, down by -1.10% from last trading day’s $170.17

As of the current data, the stock price of Apple is $168.30. This is the price at which the stock is currently being traded on the market. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the day as they are influenced by various factors such as market conditions, investor sentiment, and company performance. It is advisable to regularly monitor the stock price to stay updated on any changes that may impact your investment decisions.

28 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST APPLE stock price live: APPLE closed at $170.17 on the last trading day

On the last day of trading, the closing price of Apple shares was $170.17.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.