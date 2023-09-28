APPLE stock price today live updates: APPLE current price is $168.35, down by -1.07% from yesterday's $170.17

APPLE Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Apple's stock opened at $172.60 and closed at $170.17. The highest price the stock reached during the day was $173.03, while the lowest price was $169.05.This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
As of the current data, the stock price of Apple is $168.30. This is the price at which the stock is currently being traded on the market. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the day as they are influenced by various factors such as market conditions, investor sentiment, and company performance. It is advisable to regularly monitor the stock price to stay updated on any changes that may impact your investment decisions.
On the last day of trading, the closing price of Apple shares was $170.17.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!