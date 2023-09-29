Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

APPLE stock price today live updates: APPLE current price is $172.59, up by 1.12% from yesterday's $170.67

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

In the current trading session, the opening price of Apple stock was $171.97. Throughout the session, the stock reached a high of $173.06 and a low of $171.77.

Apple Stock Price Live Updates

APPLE Stock Price Live Updates: On the last day, Apple's stock opened at $169.77 and closed at $170.67. The stock reached a high of $172.02 and a low of $167.63 throughout the day.

This is an automated live blog using CFD data of US Equity markets
29 Sep 2023, 07:45 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $172.58, up by 1.12% from last trading day’s $170.67

As of the current data, the stock price of Apple is $172.58. This indicates the value at which the market is currently valuing each share of Apple stock. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the day and over time based on various factors such as market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. It is advisable for investors to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

29 Sep 2023, 07:15 PM IST APPLE stock price Live: APPLE trading at $172.11, up by 0.84% from last trading day’s $170.67

Based on the current data, the stock price of Apple is $172.11. This price represents the value that investors are willing to pay for a single share of Apple stock in the market. As of now, Apple is considered a highly valuable company, which is reflected in its stock price. However, it is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate significantly in response to various factors such as market conditions, company performance, and investor sentiment. Therefore, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

29 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST APPLE stock price live: APPLE closed at $170.67 on the last trading day

The closing price of Apple shares on the last day was $170.67.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.