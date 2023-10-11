Hello User
Artson Engineering Share Price Live blog for 11 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Artson Engineering stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 151.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 154.8 per share. Investors should monitor Artson Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Artson Engineering

On the last day, Artson Engineering had an open price of 148.8 and a close price of 151.8. The stock had a high of 154.8 and a low of 148.8. The market capitalization of the company is 571.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 207.45 and the 52-week low is 62. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,238 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Artson Engineering share price Live :Artson Engineering closed at ₹151.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Artson Engineering had a volume of 30,238 shares and closed at a price of 151.8.

