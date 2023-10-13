Artson Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Artson Engineering Stocks Plummet in Trading

Artson Engineering had an open price of ₹154.6 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹154.6 and a low of ₹151.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹559.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹207.45, while the 52-week low is ₹62. On the BSE, a total of 5,790 shares were traded for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Artson Engineering stock shows that the price is ₹151.55. There has been a percent change of -1.97, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.05, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹3.05.
On the last day, Artson Engineering had a trading volume of 5790 shares with a closing price of ₹154.6.
