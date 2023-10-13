Hello User
Artson Engineering share price Today Live Updates : Artson Engineering Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Artson Engineering stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 154.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.55 per share. Investors should monitor Artson Engineering stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Artson Engineering

Artson Engineering had an open price of 154.6 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 154.6 and a low of 151.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 559.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 207.45, while the 52-week low is 62. On the BSE, a total of 5,790 shares were traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Artson Engineering share price Today :Artson Engineering trading at ₹151.55, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹154.6

The current data for Artson Engineering stock shows that the price is 151.55. There has been a percent change of -1.97, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.05, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 3.05.

13 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Artson Engineering share price Live :Artson Engineering closed at ₹154.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Artson Engineering had a trading volume of 5790 shares with a closing price of 154.6.

