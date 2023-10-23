comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today Live Updates : Asahi Songwon Colors Stocks Plummet in Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today Live Updates : Asahi Songwon Colors Stocks Plummet in Trading

6 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST
Livemint

Asahi Songwon Colors stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 241.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.75 per share. Investors should monitor Asahi Songwon Colors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asahi Songwon ColorsPremium
Asahi Songwon Colors

On the last day, the open price of Asahi Songwon Colors was 241 and the close price was 241.65. The stock reached a high of 241 and a low of 240.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 283.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334 and the 52-week low is 171.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:31:19 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days243.46
10 Days243.38
20 Days246.38
50 Days243.04
100 Days234.39
300 Days225.54
23 Oct 2023, 01:14:49 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock's low price for the day is 237.75 and the high price is 241.

23 Oct 2023, 01:12:12 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹237.75, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹241.65

Asahi Songwon Colors stock currently has a price of 237.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -3.9, suggesting a decline in price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:57:03 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:37:49 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price NSE Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹237.75, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹241.65

The current data of Asahi Songwon Colors stock shows that the stock price is 237.75 with a percent change of -1.61. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.61% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -3.9, indicating a decrease of 3.9 points.

23 Oct 2023, 12:37:37 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mangalam Organics379.25-5.25-1.37664.0307.3324.81
Equippp Social Impact Technologies29.84-1.57-5.057.4524.31307.64
Asahi Songwon Colors237.75-3.9-1.61334.0171.1280.24
India Gelatine & Chemicals374.0-18.75-4.77439.7156.5265.25
Narmada Gelatines431.0-6.4-1.46517.95169.61260.74
23 Oct 2023, 12:25:17 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock reached a low of 238.75 and a high of 241.

23 Oct 2023, 11:51:13 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹239.55, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹241.65

Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at 239.55 with a percent change of -0.87. The net change is -2.1, indicating a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:33:16 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mangalam Organics379.8-4.7-1.22664.0307.3325.28
Equippp Social Impact Technologies29.84-1.57-5.057.4524.31307.64
Asahi Songwon Colors239.55-2.1-0.87334.0171.1282.36
India Gelatine & Chemicals383.0-9.75-2.48439.7156.5271.64
Narmada Gelatines430.75-6.65-1.52517.95169.61260.59
23 Oct 2023, 11:14:48 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Asahi Songwon Colors stock is as follows: Today's low price: 238.75 Today's high price: 241

23 Oct 2023, 11:01:59 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹239.55, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹241.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is 239.55. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, which means the stock has decreased by 2.1 points.

Click here for Asahi Songwon Colors Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 10:31:38 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mangalam Organics375.95-8.55-2.22664.0307.3321.98
Equippp Social Impact Technologies29.84-1.57-5.057.4524.31307.64
Asahi Songwon Colors238.75-2.9-1.2334.0171.1281.42
India Gelatine & Chemicals373.65-19.1-4.86439.7156.5265.0
Narmada Gelatines431.0-6.4-1.46517.95169.61260.74
23 Oct 2023, 10:22:48 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price NSE Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹239.95, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹241.65

Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently trading at a price of 239.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.7% or a net change of -1.7.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20:10 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock reached a low of 239.95 and a high of 241.

23 Oct 2023, 10:00:15 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:41:01 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors closed at ₹241.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Asahi Songwon Colors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 3 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 241.65.

