Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today Live Updates : Asahi Songwon Colors Stocks Plummet in Trading

On the last day, the open price of Asahi Songwon Colors was ₹241 and the close price was ₹241.65. The stock reached a high of ₹241 and a low of ₹240.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹283.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334 and the 52-week low is ₹171.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 243.46 10 Days 243.38 20 Days 246.38 50 Days 243.04 100 Days 234.39 300 Days 225.54

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range Asahi Songwon Colors stock's low price for the day is ₹237.75 and the high price is ₹241.

Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹237.75, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹241.65 Asahi Songwon Colors stock currently has a price of ₹237.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -3.9, suggesting a decline in price.

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mangalam Organics 379.25 -5.25 -1.37 664.0 307.3 324.81 Equippp Social Impact Technologies 29.84 -1.57 -5.0 57.45 24.31 307.64 Asahi Songwon Colors 237.75 -3.9 -1.61 334.0 171.1 280.24 India Gelatine & Chemicals 374.0 -18.75 -4.77 439.7 156.5 265.25 Narmada Gelatines 431.0 -6.4 -1.46 517.95 169.61 260.74

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹239.55, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹241.65 As of the current data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹239.55. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, which means the stock has decreased by 2.1 points. Click here for Asahi Songwon Colors Profit Loss

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors closed at ₹241.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Asahi Songwon Colors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 3 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹241.65.