Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today Live Updates : Asahi Songwon Colors Stocks Plummet in Trading

On the last day, the open price of Asahi Songwon Colors was ₹241 and the close price was ₹241.65. The stock reached a high of ₹241 and a low of ₹240.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹283.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334 and the 52-week low is ₹171.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3 shares.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|243.46
|10 Days
|243.38
|20 Days
|246.38
|50 Days
|243.04
|100 Days
|234.39
|300 Days
|225.54
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range
Asahi Songwon Colors stock's low price for the day is ₹237.75 and the high price is ₹241.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock currently has a price of ₹237.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -3.9, suggesting a decline in price.
Asahi Songwon Colors Live Updates
The current data of Asahi Songwon Colors stock shows that the stock price is ₹237.75 with a percent change of -1.61. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.61% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -3.9, indicating a decrease of 3.9 points.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mangalam Organics
|379.25
|-5.25
|-1.37
|664.0
|307.3
|324.81
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies
|29.84
|-1.57
|-5.0
|57.45
|24.31
|307.64
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|237.75
|-3.9
|-1.61
|334.0
|171.1
|280.24
|India Gelatine & Chemicals
|374.0
|-18.75
|-4.77
|439.7
|156.5
|265.25
|Narmada Gelatines
|431.0
|-6.4
|-1.46
|517.95
|169.61
|260.74
Asahi Songwon Colors stock reached a low of ₹238.75 and a high of ₹241.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at ₹239.55 with a percent change of -0.87. The net change is -2.1, indicating a decrease in value.
The current day's high and low data for Asahi Songwon Colors stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹238.75 Today's high price: ₹241
As of the current data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹239.55. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, which means the stock has decreased by 2.1 points.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently trading at a price of ₹239.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.7% or a net change of -1.7.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock reached a low of ₹239.95 and a high of ₹241.
Asahi Songwon Colors Live Updates
Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors closed at ₹241.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Asahi Songwon Colors on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 3 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹241.65.
