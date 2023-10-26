comScore
Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today Live Updates : Asahi Songwon Colors closed today at ₹245, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹247.8

13 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Asahi Songwon Colors stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 247.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245 per share. Investors should monitor Asahi Songwon Colors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asahi Songwon ColorsPremium
Asahi Songwon Colors

On the last day, the open price of Asahi Songwon Colors was 253, the close price was 238.8, the high was 253.1, and the low was 241.5. The market cap of the company was recorded at 292.09 crore. The 52-week high was 334, while the 52-week low was 171.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3502 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:42:45 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today :Asahi Songwon Colors closed today at ₹245, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹247.8

Asahi Songwon Colors stock closed at 245 today, with a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -2.8. Yesterday, the stock had closed at 247.8.

26 Oct 2023, 06:20:29 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mangalam Organics354.4-5.4-1.5664.0307.3303.52
Equippp Social Impact Technologies26.94-1.41-4.9757.4524.31277.74
Asahi Songwon Colors245.0-2.8-1.13334.0171.1288.79
India Gelatine & Chemicals365.0-4.85-1.31439.7156.5258.87
Narmada Gelatines407.150.350.09517.95169.61246.31
26 Oct 2023, 05:47:50 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock's current day's low price is 238.35 and the high price is 249.1.

26 Oct 2023, 03:17:17 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 171.20 and a 52 week high price of 301.55.

26 Oct 2023, 03:13:35 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹241.35, down -2.6% from yesterday's ₹247.8

The current data for Asahi Songwon Colors stock shows that the stock is priced at 241.35. There has been a percent change of -2.6, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.45.

26 Oct 2023, 02:36:39 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mangalam Organics352.5-7.3-2.03664.0307.3301.9
Equippp Social Impact Technologies26.94-1.41-4.9757.4524.31277.74
Asahi Songwon Colors243.0-4.8-1.94334.0171.1286.43
India Gelatine & Chemicals360.0-9.85-2.66439.7156.5255.32
Narmada Gelatines401.95-4.85-1.19517.95169.61243.16
26 Oct 2023, 02:27:12 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹243, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹247.8

As per the current data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is 243. There has been a percent change of -1.94, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.8, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:20:30 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock reached a low of 238.35 and a high of 249.10 today.

26 Oct 2023, 01:55:09 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹244, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹247.8

Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently trading at a price of 244. It has experienced a percent change of -1.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock's price is -3.8, suggesting a decline.

26 Oct 2023, 01:36:47 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days242.29
10 Days242.94
20 Days245.65
50 Days243.00
100 Days234.84
300 Days225.24
26 Oct 2023, 01:20:22 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹243.95, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹247.8

Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at 243.95, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -3.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:13:20 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock's low price today was 238.35, while the high price reached 249.1.

26 Oct 2023, 01:01:56 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:35:28 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mangalam Organics351.6-8.2-2.28664.0307.3301.13
Equippp Social Impact Technologies26.94-1.41-4.9757.4524.31277.74
Asahi Songwon Colors243.95-3.85-1.55334.0171.1287.55
India Gelatine & Chemicals361.45-8.4-2.27439.7156.5256.35
Narmada Gelatines395.0-11.8-2.9517.95169.61238.96
26 Oct 2023, 12:32:26 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹243.95, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹247.8

Asahi Songwon Colors stock has a current price of 243.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.85, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

Click here for Asahi Songwon Colors News

26 Oct 2023, 12:25:54 PM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Asahi Songwon Colors reached a low of 238.35 and a high of 249.1 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:40:50 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price NSE Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹239.8, down -3.23% from yesterday's ₹247.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is 239.8. There has been a decrease of 3.23% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -8. This indicates a downward trend in the stock's performance.

26 Oct 2023, 11:31:43 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mangalam Organics353.95-5.85-1.63664.0307.3303.14
Equippp Social Impact Technologies26.94-1.41-4.9757.4524.31277.74
Asahi Songwon Colors240.0-7.8-3.15334.0171.1282.89
India Gelatine & Chemicals353.5-16.35-4.42439.7156.5250.71
Narmada Gelatines397.0-9.8-2.41517.95169.61240.17
26 Oct 2023, 11:28:31 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock had a low price of 238.35 and a high price of 249.1 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:19:15 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹240, down -3.15% from yesterday's ₹247.8

As of the latest data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is 240. It has experienced a percent change of -3.15, representing a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.8, indicating a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:43:04 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mangalam Organics354.0-5.8-1.61664.0307.3303.18
Equippp Social Impact Technologies28.350.00.057.4524.31292.27
Asahi Songwon Colors240.05-7.75-3.13334.0171.1282.95
India Gelatine & Chemicals352.8-17.05-4.61439.7156.5250.22
Narmada Gelatines399.0-7.8-1.92517.95169.61241.38
26 Oct 2023, 10:22:20 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock reached a low price of 239.85 and a high price of 249.10 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:20:51 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹240, down -3.15% from yesterday's ₹247.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is 240. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 3.15%, resulting in a net change of -7.8.

Click here for Asahi Songwon Colors Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 10:04:35 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:48:03 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹244.8, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹247.8

Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently trading at a price of 244.8. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.21% in its price, resulting in a net change of -3. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

26 Oct 2023, 09:37:44 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.37%
3 Months10.0%
6 Months22.17%
YTD-5.37%
1 Year-16.23%
26 Oct 2023, 09:11:50 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹247, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹247.8

The current stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is 247, experiencing a percent change of -0.32. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, further confirming the decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:05:14 AM IST

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors closed at ₹238.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Asahi Songwon Colors on the BSE, a total of 3502 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 238.8.

