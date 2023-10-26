Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today Live Updates : Asahi Songwon Colors closed today at ₹245, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹247.8

On the last day, the open price of Asahi Songwon Colors was ₹253, the close price was ₹238.8, the high was ₹253.1, and the low was ₹241.5. The market cap of the company was recorded at ₹292.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹334, while the 52-week low was ₹171.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3502 shares.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today :Asahi Songwon Colors closed today at ₹245, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹247.8
Asahi Songwon Colors stock closed at ₹245 today, with a percent change of -1.13 and a net change of -2.8. Yesterday, the stock had closed at ₹247.8.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mangalam Organics
|354.4
|-5.4
|-1.5
|664.0
|307.3
|303.52
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies
|26.94
|-1.41
|-4.97
|57.45
|24.31
|277.74
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|245.0
|-2.8
|-1.13
|334.0
|171.1
|288.79
|India Gelatine & Chemicals
|365.0
|-4.85
|-1.31
|439.7
|156.5
|258.87
|Narmada Gelatines
|407.15
|0.35
|0.09
|517.95
|169.61
|246.31
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range
Asahi Songwon Colors stock's current day's low price is ₹238.35 and the high price is ₹249.1.
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 171.20 and a 52 week high price of 301.55.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹241.35, down -2.6% from yesterday's ₹247.8
The current data for Asahi Songwon Colors stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹241.35. There has been a percent change of -2.6, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.45, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹6.45.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mangalam Organics
|352.5
|-7.3
|-2.03
|664.0
|307.3
|301.9
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies
|26.94
|-1.41
|-4.97
|57.45
|24.31
|277.74
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|243.0
|-4.8
|-1.94
|334.0
|171.1
|286.43
|India Gelatine & Chemicals
|360.0
|-9.85
|-2.66
|439.7
|156.5
|255.32
|Narmada Gelatines
|401.95
|-4.85
|-1.19
|517.95
|169.61
|243.16
Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹243, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹247.8
As per the current data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹243. There has been a percent change of -1.94, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.8, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range
Asahi Songwon Colors stock reached a low of ₹238.35 and a high of ₹249.10 today.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹244, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹247.8
Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently trading at a price of ₹244. It has experienced a percent change of -1.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock's price is -3.8, suggesting a decline.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|242.29
|10 Days
|242.94
|20 Days
|245.65
|50 Days
|243.00
|100 Days
|234.84
|300 Days
|225.24
Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹243.95, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹247.8
Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at ₹243.95, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -3.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range
Asahi Songwon Colors stock's low price today was ₹238.35, while the high price reached ₹249.1.
Asahi Songwon Colors Live Updates
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mangalam Organics
|351.6
|-8.2
|-2.28
|664.0
|307.3
|301.13
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies
|26.94
|-1.41
|-4.97
|57.45
|24.31
|277.74
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|243.95
|-3.85
|-1.55
|334.0
|171.1
|287.55
|India Gelatine & Chemicals
|361.45
|-8.4
|-2.27
|439.7
|156.5
|256.35
|Narmada Gelatines
|395.0
|-11.8
|-2.9
|517.95
|169.61
|238.96
Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹243.95, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹247.8
Asahi Songwon Colors stock has a current price of ₹243.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.85, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Asahi Songwon Colors reached a low of ₹238.35 and a high of ₹249.1 on the current day.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price NSE Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹239.8, down -3.23% from yesterday's ₹247.8
As of the current data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹239.8. There has been a decrease of 3.23% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -8. This indicates a downward trend in the stock's performance.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mangalam Organics
|353.95
|-5.85
|-1.63
|664.0
|307.3
|303.14
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies
|26.94
|-1.41
|-4.97
|57.45
|24.31
|277.74
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|240.0
|-7.8
|-3.15
|334.0
|171.1
|282.89
|India Gelatine & Chemicals
|353.5
|-16.35
|-4.42
|439.7
|156.5
|250.71
|Narmada Gelatines
|397.0
|-9.8
|-2.41
|517.95
|169.61
|240.17
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range
Asahi Songwon Colors stock had a low price of ₹238.35 and a high price of ₹249.1 on the current day.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹240, down -3.15% from yesterday's ₹247.8
As of the latest data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹240. It has experienced a percent change of -3.15, representing a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.8, indicating a decline in value.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mangalam Organics
|354.0
|-5.8
|-1.61
|664.0
|307.3
|303.18
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies
|28.35
|0.0
|0.0
|57.45
|24.31
|292.27
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|240.05
|-7.75
|-3.13
|334.0
|171.1
|282.95
|India Gelatine & Chemicals
|352.8
|-17.05
|-4.61
|439.7
|156.5
|250.22
|Narmada Gelatines
|399.0
|-7.8
|-1.92
|517.95
|169.61
|241.38
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range
Asahi Songwon Colors stock reached a low price of ₹239.85 and a high price of ₹249.10 for the day.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹240, down -3.15% from yesterday's ₹247.8
Based on the current data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹240. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 3.15%, resulting in a net change of -7.8.
Asahi Songwon Colors Live Updates
Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹244.8, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹247.8
Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently trading at a price of ₹244.8. The stock has experienced a decrease of 1.21% in its price, resulting in a net change of -3. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.37%
|3 Months
|10.0%
|6 Months
|22.17%
|YTD
|-5.37%
|1 Year
|-16.23%
Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹247, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹247.8
The current stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹247, experiencing a percent change of -0.32. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, further confirming the decline in the stock price.
Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors closed at ₹238.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Asahi Songwon Colors on the BSE, a total of 3502 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹238.8.
