Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today Live Updates : Asahi Songwon Colors closed today at ₹254, up 4.42% from yesterday's ₹243.25

On the last day, the opening price of Asahi Songwon Colors was ₹247. The closing price was ₹247.8. The stock reached a high of ₹249.1 and a low of ₹238.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹288.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334, while the 52-week low is ₹171.1. The BSE volume for the day was 6762 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors closed today at ₹254, up 4.42% from yesterday's ₹243.25 Asahi Songwon Colors stock closed today at ₹254, with a percent change of 4.42. This represents a net change of 10.75 from yesterday's closing price of ₹243.25.

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Dai Ichi Karkaria 422.8 -16.85 -3.83 520.0 297.35 315.04 Mangalam Organics 374.0 22.05 6.27 664.0 307.3 320.31 Asahi Songwon Colors 254.0 10.75 4.42 334.0 171.1 299.4 Equippp Social Impact Technologies 27.3 0.36 1.34 57.45 24.31 281.45 India Gelatine & Chemicals 380.3 14.8 4.05 439.7 156.5 269.72

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range Asahi Songwon Colors stock had a low price of ₹241.4 and a high price of ₹265 on the current day.

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 243.07 10 Days 243.69 20 Days 245.46 50 Days 243.11 100 Days 235.39 300 Days 225.18

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹263.1, up 8.16% from yesterday's ₹243.25 Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at ₹263.1 with a percent change of 8.16 and a net change of 19.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. Click here for Asahi Songwon Colors News

Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.23% 3 Months 10.92% 6 Months 15.48% YTD -7.11% 1 Year -17.78%

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors closed at ₹247.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Asahi Songwon Colors on the BSE had a trading volume of 6762 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹247.8.