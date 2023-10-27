Hello User
Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today Live Updates : Asahi Songwon Colors closed today at 254, up 4.42% from yesterday's 243.25

9 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Asahi Songwon Colors stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 4.42 %. The stock closed at 243.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254 per share. Investors should monitor Asahi Songwon Colors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asahi Songwon Colors

On the last day, the opening price of Asahi Songwon Colors was 247. The closing price was 247.8. The stock reached a high of 249.1 and a low of 238.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 288.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334, while the 52-week low is 171.1. The BSE volume for the day was 6762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors closed today at ₹254, up 4.42% from yesterday's ₹243.25

Asahi Songwon Colors stock closed today at 254, with a percent change of 4.42. This represents a net change of 10.75 from yesterday's closing price of 243.25.

27 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dai Ichi Karkaria422.8-16.85-3.83520.0297.35315.04
Mangalam Organics374.022.056.27664.0307.3320.31
Asahi Songwon Colors254.010.754.42334.0171.1299.4
Equippp Social Impact Technologies27.30.361.3457.4524.31281.45
India Gelatine & Chemicals380.314.84.05439.7156.5269.72
27 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock had a low price of 241.4 and a high price of 265 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dai Ichi Karkaria425.65-14.0-3.18520.0297.35317.16
Mangalam Organics371.719.755.61664.0307.3318.34
Asahi Songwon Colors256.012.755.24334.0171.1301.75
Equippp Social Impact Technologies25.6-1.34-4.9757.4524.31263.92
India Gelatine & Chemicals383.7518.254.99439.7156.5272.17
27 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹256, up 5.24% from yesterday's ₹243.25

Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at 256. The stock has experienced a 5.24% increase, with a net change of 12.75 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Asahi Songwon Colors stock is 265, while the low is 241.4.

27 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹257.4, up 5.82% from yesterday's ₹243.25

The current data of Asahi Songwon Colors stock shows that the stock price is 257.4. There has been a 5.82% percent change, resulting in a net change of 14.15.

27 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days243.07
10 Days243.69
20 Days245.46
50 Days243.11
100 Days235.39
300 Days225.18
27 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock reached a low of 241.4 and a high of 265 today.

27 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price NSE Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹257.55, up 5.88% from yesterday's ₹243.25

Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at 257.55, which represents a 5.88% increase. The net change in the stock price is 14.3.

27 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dai Ichi Karkaria412.15-27.5-6.25520.0297.35307.1
Mangalam Organics366.3514.44.09664.0307.3313.76
Asahi Songwon Colors259.716.456.76334.0171.1306.12
Equippp Social Impact Technologies25.6-1.34-4.9757.4524.31263.92
India Gelatine & Chemicals383.4517.954.91439.7156.5271.95
27 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹263.1, up 8.16% from yesterday's ₹243.25

Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at 263.1 with a percent change of 8.16 and a net change of 19.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

Click here for Asahi Songwon Colors News

27 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock's low price for the day was 241.4, while the high price reached 264.1.

27 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price NSE Live :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹253.75, up 4.32% from yesterday's ₹243.25

Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at 253.75, which represents a 4.32% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 10.5.

27 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dai Ichi Karkaria415.0-24.65-5.61520.0297.35309.23
Mangalam Organics364.512.553.57664.0307.3312.17
Asahi Songwon Colors242.95-0.3-0.12334.0171.1286.37
Equippp Social Impact Technologies25.6-1.34-4.9757.4524.31263.92
India Gelatine & Chemicals379.0513.553.71439.7156.5268.83
27 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock's low price for the day is 241.4 and the high price is 247.

27 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹242.95, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹243.25

Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at 242.95. There has been a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.3.

27 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Dai Ichi Karkaria415.8-23.85-5.42520.0297.35309.82
Mangalam Organics363.611.653.31664.0307.3311.4
Asahi Songwon Colors242.95-0.3-0.12334.0171.1286.37
Equippp Social Impact Technologies25.6-1.34-4.9757.4524.31263.92
India Gelatine & Chemicals382.3516.854.61439.7156.5271.17
27 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹247, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹243.25

Asahi Songwon Colors stock currently has a price of 247. The stock has experienced a 1.54% percent change, which amounts to a net change of 3.75.

27 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Today's Price range

Asahi Songwon Colors stock reached a low of 241.4 and a high of 247 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price update :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹245, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹247.8

27 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.23%
3 Months10.92%
6 Months15.48%
YTD-7.11%
1 Year-17.78%
27 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹245, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹247.8

Asahi Songwon Colors stock currently has a price of 245, which represents a percent change of -1.13. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.13% compared to its previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.8, indicating a decrease of 2.8 rupees.

27 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors closed at ₹247.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Asahi Songwon Colors on the BSE had a trading volume of 6762 shares. The closing price for the day was 247.8.

