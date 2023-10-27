Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today Live Updates : Asahi Songwon Colors closed today at 254, up 4.42% from yesterday's 243.25

On the last day, the opening price of Asahi Songwon Colors was ₹247. The closing price was ₹247.8. The stock reached a high of ₹249.1 and a low of ₹238.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹288.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334, while the 52-week low is ₹171.1. The BSE volume for the day was 6762 shares.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock closed today at ₹254, with a percent change of 4.42. This represents a net change of 10.75 from yesterday's closing price of ₹243.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Dai Ichi Karkaria
|422.8
|-16.85
|-3.83
|520.0
|297.35
|315.04
|Mangalam Organics
|374.0
|22.05
|6.27
|664.0
|307.3
|320.31
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|254.0
|10.75
|4.42
|334.0
|171.1
|299.4
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies
|27.3
|0.36
|1.34
|57.45
|24.31
|281.45
|India Gelatine & Chemicals
|380.3
|14.8
|4.05
|439.7
|156.5
|269.72
Asahi Songwon Colors stock had a low price of ₹241.4 and a high price of ₹265 on the current day.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at ₹256. The stock has experienced a 5.24% increase, with a net change of 12.75 points.
The current day's high for Asahi Songwon Colors stock is ₹265, while the low is ₹241.4.
The current data of Asahi Songwon Colors stock shows that the stock price is ₹257.4. There has been a 5.82% percent change, resulting in a net change of 14.15.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|243.07
|10 Days
|243.69
|20 Days
|245.46
|50 Days
|243.11
|100 Days
|235.39
|300 Days
|225.18
Asahi Songwon Colors stock reached a low of ₹241.4 and a high of ₹265 today.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at ₹257.55, which represents a 5.88% increase. The net change in the stock price is 14.3.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at ₹263.1 with a percent change of 8.16 and a net change of 19.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock's low price for the day was ₹241.4, while the high price reached ₹264.1.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at ₹253.75, which represents a 4.32% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 10.5.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock's low price for the day is ₹241.4 and the high price is ₹247.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock is currently priced at ₹242.95. There has been a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.3.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock currently has a price of ₹247. The stock has experienced a 1.54% percent change, which amounts to a net change of 3.75.
Asahi Songwon Colors stock reached a low of ₹241.4 and a high of ₹247 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.23%
|3 Months
|10.92%
|6 Months
|15.48%
|YTD
|-7.11%
|1 Year
|-17.78%
Asahi Songwon Colors stock currently has a price of ₹245, which represents a percent change of -1.13. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.13% compared to its previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.8, indicating a decrease of 2.8 rupees.
On the last day of trading, Asahi Songwon Colors on the BSE had a trading volume of 6762 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹247.8.
