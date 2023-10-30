Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today Live Updates : Asahi Songwon Colors sees strong gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Asahi Songwon Colors stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 4.42 %. The stock closed at 243.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254 per share. Investors should monitor Asahi Songwon Colors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Asahi Songwon Colors

The last day's open price for Asahi Songwon Colors was 245.25, and the close price was 243.25. The stock reached a high of 265 and a low of 241.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 299.4 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 334, and the 52-week low is 171.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today :Asahi Songwon Colors trading at ₹254, up 4.42% from yesterday's ₹243.25

As per the current data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is 254. It has experienced a percent change of 4.42, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 10.75, suggesting a significant increase.

30 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Asahi Songwon Colors share price Live :Asahi Songwon Colors closed at ₹243.25 on last trading day

Asahi Songwon Colors recorded a trading volume of 4768 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day. The closing price for the day was 243.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.