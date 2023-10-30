Asahi Songwon Colors share price Today Live Updates : Asahi Songwon Colors sees strong gains in trading today

The last day's open price for Asahi Songwon Colors was ₹245.25, and the close price was ₹243.25. The stock reached a high of ₹265 and a low of ₹241.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹299.4 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹334, and the 52-week low is ₹171.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4,768 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As per the current data, the stock price of Asahi Songwon Colors is ₹254. It has experienced a percent change of 4.42, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 10.75, suggesting a significant increase.
Asahi Songwon Colors recorded a trading volume of 4768 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day. The closing price for the day was ₹243.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!