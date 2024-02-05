Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2024

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 174.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Stock Price Today

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : Ashok Leyland's stock opened at 176 and closed at 174.1 on the last day. The high for the day was 176.7 and the low was 174.65. The company's market capitalization is 51,514.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.45, while the 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the day was 324,451 shares.

05 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price NSE Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹174.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ashok Leyland had a BSE volume of 324,787 shares. The closing price for the day was 174.1.

