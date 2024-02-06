Hello User
Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland's stocks soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 2.96 %. The stock closed at 174.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Stock Price Today

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : On the last day, Ashok Leyland's stock opened at 176 and closed at 174.1. The stock reached a high of 181.9 and a low of 173.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 52,630.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 191.45 and 133.1 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,177 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Today :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹179.25, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹174.1

The stock price of Ashok Leyland has increased by 2.96% or 5.15. The current price of the stock is 179.25.

06 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹174.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ashok Leyland on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 4,110,177 shares. The closing price for the day was 174.1.

