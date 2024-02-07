Hello User
Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 179.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Stock Price Today

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : On the last day, Ashok Leyland's stock opened at 187 and closed at 179.25. The highest price reached during the day was 187, while the lowest was 176.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at 52,850.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.45, while the 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the day was 3,966,238 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Today :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹180, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹179.25

The current data for Ashok Leyland stock shows that the price is 180. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

07 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹179.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Ashok Leyland shares was 3,966,238 shares, with a closing price of 179.25.

