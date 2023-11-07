comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 07 2023 11:54:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.6 0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.05 0.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206.1 -1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.25 -1.07%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.7 0.78%
LIVE UPDATES

Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stocks drop in trading today

6 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Livemint

Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 169.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok LeylandPremium
Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland's stock opened at 169.1 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 169.3, while the low was 168.3. The company has a market capitalization of 49,605.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 191.45 and 133.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,471 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 11:48:21 AM IST

Ashok Leyland share price update :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹168.9, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹169.1

The current data for Ashok Leyland stock shows that the stock price is 168.9. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.2 units. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

07 Nov 2023, 11:39:48 AM IST

Ashok Leyland share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors647.952.00.31677.9375.5248154.95
Tata Motors DVR436.51.90.44449.65190.65167172.83
Ashok Leyland169.40.30.18191.45133.149738.0
Jupiter Wagons311.25-0.55-0.18412.572.512059.3
Varroc Engineering470.12.90.62519.0239.87182.49
07 Nov 2023, 11:25:57 AM IST

Ashok Leyland share price live: Today's Price range

Ashok Leyland stock's low price for the day is 168.3, while its high price is 169.3.

07 Nov 2023, 11:20:05 AM IST

Ashok Leyland November futures opened at 169.9 as against previous close of 170.15

Ashok Leyland is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 168.75. The bid price is 169.55, while the offer price is 169.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 30000 and an offer quantity of 20000. The open interest for this stock is 68985000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 11:15:07 AM IST

Ashok Leyland share price update :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹168.75, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹169.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Ashok Leyland is 168.75. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.21. The net change in the stock price is -0.35. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.

07 Nov 2023, 10:40:35 AM IST

Top active options for Ashok Leyland

Top active call options for Ashok Leyland at 07 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of 170.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.05 (+0.0%) & 1.2 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ashok Leyland at 07 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of 160.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 155.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.8 (-6.67%) & 0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

07 Nov 2023, 10:32:44 AM IST

07 Nov 2023, 10:20:06 AM IST

Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹169.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ashok Leyland had a volume of 30,471 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 169.1.

