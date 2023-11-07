Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stocks drop in trading today

Ashok Leyland share price update :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹168.9, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹169.1 The current data for Ashok Leyland stock shows that the stock price is ₹168.9. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 0.2 units. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Ashok Leyland share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tata Motors 647.95 2.0 0.31 677.9 375.5 248154.95 Tata Motors DVR 436.5 1.9 0.44 449.65 190.65 167172.83 Ashok Leyland 169.4 0.3 0.18 191.45 133.1 49738.0 Jupiter Wagons 311.25 -0.55 -0.18 412.5 72.5 12059.3 Varroc Engineering 470.1 2.9 0.62 519.0 239.8 7182.49 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashok Leyland share price live: Today's Price range Ashok Leyland stock's low price for the day is ₹168.3, while its high price is ₹169.3.

Ashok Leyland November futures opened at 169.9 as against previous close of 170.15 Ashok Leyland is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 168.75. The bid price is 169.55, while the offer price is 169.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 30000 and an offer quantity of 20000. The open interest for this stock is 68985000.

Top active options for Ashok Leyland Top active call options for Ashok Leyland at 07 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹170.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.05 (+0.0%) & ₹1.2 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Ashok Leyland at 07 Nov 10:40 were at strike price of ₹160.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹155.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.8 (-6.67%) & ₹0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

