Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 180 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : Ashok Leyland's stock opened at 183.2 and closed at 180 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 183.2 and a low of 177. The market capitalization of the company is 52,189.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.45 and the 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,964,635 shares.

08 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Today :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹177.75, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹180

The current data for Ashok Leyland stock shows that the price is 177.75, with a percent change of -1.25% and a net change of -2.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.25% and the net change is a decrease of 2.25 units.

08 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹180 on last trading day

On the last day, Ashok Leyland's BSE volume was 1,964,635 shares, and the closing price was 180.

