Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 168.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland

On the last day, Ashok Leyland's stock opened at 169.1 and closed at the same price. The highest price for the day was 169.6, while the lowest price was 168.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at 49,561.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.45, and the 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the day was 102,770 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price update :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹170.3, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹168.8

The current data for Ashok Leyland stock shows that the stock price is 170.3. There has been a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.5, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 1.5 units. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Motors647.01.850.29677.9375.5247791.12
Tata Motors DVR437.454.30.99449.65190.65167536.67
Ashok Leyland170.251.450.86191.45133.149987.57
Jupiter Wagons310.853.851.25412.572.512043.8
Varroc Engineering462.4-11.75-2.48519.0239.87064.84
08 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ashok Leyland stock is 169.25 and the high price is 170.35.

08 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Ashok Leyland November futures opened at 170.35 as against previous close of 169.6

Ashok Leyland is currently trading at a spot price of 169.9. The bid price is 170.35 and the offer price is 170.5. The offer quantity is 20,000 and the bid quantity is also 20,000. The open interest for Ashok Leyland is 69,490,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price update :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹170.1, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹168.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Ashok Leyland is 170.1. There has been a 0.77% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.3.

08 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.63%
3 Months-6.86%
6 Months14.76%
YTD17.68%
1 Year13.9%
08 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Today :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹169.9, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹168.8

The stock price of Ashok Leyland is currently at 169.9, representing a 0.65% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.1.

08 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹169.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Ashok Leyland shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 102,770 shares. The closing price for the shares was 169.1.

