Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 177.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Stock Price Today

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : On the last day, Ashok Leyland's stock opened at 178.85 and closed at 177.75. The highest price reached during the day was 178.85, while the lowest price was 173.2. The market capitalization of the company is 51,675.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.45 and the 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,565,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹177.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Ashok Leyland on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,565,858 shares. The closing price of the stock was 177.75.

