Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 2.81 %. The stock closed at 168.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland

The stock price of Ashok Leyland opened at 170 and closed at 168.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 174, while the lowest price was 169.25. The market capitalization of the company is 50,956.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 191.45 and 133.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 509,115 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Today :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹173.55, up 2.81% from yesterday's ₹168.8

The current stock price of Ashok Leyland is 173.55, with a percent change of 2.81 and a net change of 4.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in price, increasing by 2.81% or 4.75.

09 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹168.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Ashok Leyland had a trading volume of 509,115 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 168.8.

