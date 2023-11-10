Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, Ashok Leyland's stock opened at ₹174.75 and closed at ₹173.55. The high for the day was ₹174.75, while the low was ₹169.55. The company's market capitalization is ₹50,046.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹191.45, and the 52-week low is ₹133.1. The stock had a trading volume of 661,688 shares on the BSE.
10 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST
