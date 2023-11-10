Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 173.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland

On the last day, Ashok Leyland's stock opened at 174.75 and closed at 173.55. The high for the day was 174.75, while the low was 169.55. The company's market capitalization is 50,046.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.45, and the 52-week low is 133.1. The stock had a trading volume of 661,688 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹173.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ashok Leyland on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 661,688. The closing price for the stock was 173.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.