Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stocks plunge as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 173.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Stock Price Today

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Ashok Leyland saw an open price of 176 and a close price of 176. The high for the day was 176.2 and the low was 170. The market capitalization for Ashok Leyland is currently at 50,897.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.45 and the 52-week low is 133.1. On the BSE, a total of 2,082,098 shares were traded for Ashok Leyland.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price update :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹172.8, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹173.35

The current stock price of Ashok Leyland is 172.8. It has experienced a decrease of -0.32% in percentage change and a net change of -0.55.

12 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.34%
3 Months-9.53%
6 Months-7.3%
YTD-4.46%
1 Year16.53%
12 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Today :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹173.35, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹176

The current data for Ashok Leyland stock shows that the price is 173.35, with a percent change of -1.51. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.51% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -2.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.65. Overall, this data suggests that Ashok Leyland stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹176 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ashok Leyland had a BSE volume of 2,082,098 shares and closed at a price of 176.

