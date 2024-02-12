Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stocks plunge as trading turns bearish

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Ashok Leyland saw an open price of ₹176 and a close price of ₹176. The high for the day was ₹176.2 and the low was ₹170. The market capitalization for Ashok Leyland is currently at ₹50,897.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹191.45 and the 52-week low is ₹133.1. On the BSE, a total of 2,082,098 shares were traded for Ashok Leyland.
The current stock price of Ashok Leyland is ₹172.8. It has experienced a decrease of -0.32% in percentage change and a net change of -0.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.34%
|3 Months
|-9.53%
|6 Months
|-7.3%
|YTD
|-4.46%
|1 Year
|16.53%
The current data for Ashok Leyland stock shows that the price is ₹173.35, with a percent change of -1.51. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.51% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -2.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹2.65. Overall, this data suggests that Ashok Leyland stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, Ashok Leyland had a BSE volume of 2,082,098 shares and closed at a price of ₹176.
