Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 171.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Stock Price Today

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Ashok Leyland opened at 174.05 and closed at 173.35. The stock reached a high of 174.3 and a low of 170.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 50,295.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.45 and the 52-week low is 133.1. The stock had a trading volume of 951,853 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST Ashok Leyland February futures opened at 170.3 as against previous close of 171.65

Ashok Leyland is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 170.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 169.9, while the offer price is slightly higher at 170.7. The offer quantity is 5000, matched by a bid quantity of 5000. The stock has a high open interest of 100,345,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price update :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹170.5, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹171.3

The current data for Ashok Leyland stock shows that the price is 170.5, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -0.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% and the net change is a decrease of 0.8.

13 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.41%
3 Months-10.0%
6 Months-8.3%
YTD-5.62%
1 Year16.29%
13 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Today :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹171.3, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹173.35

The current data of Ashok Leyland stock shows that the price is 171.3. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.05, suggesting a decrease of 2.05.

13 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹173.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ashok Leyland had a trading volume of 951,853 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 173.35.

