Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stocks plunge in trading today

1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 175.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland's stock opened at 176.8 and closed at 173.75 on the last day. The high for the day was 177.05, while the low was 175. The market capitalization of the company is 51,675.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.45, and the 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 140,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Today :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹173.6, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹175.9

The current data for Ashok Leyland stock shows that the stock price is 173.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.31% resulting in a net change of -2.3.

13 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹173.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ashok Leyland had a trading volume of 140,528 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 173.75.

