Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stocks plunge in trading today

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : Ashok Leyland's stock opened and closed at a price of ₹171.3. The stock reached a high of ₹173.9 and a low of ₹169.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹50,795.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹191.45 and a low of ₹133.1. The stock had a trading volume of 959,547 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.89%
|3 Months
|-9.78%
|6 Months
|-7.44%
|YTD
|-4.74%
|1 Year
|15.96%
