Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 172.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Stock Price Today

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : Ashok Leyland's stock opened and closed at a price of 171.3. The stock reached a high of 173.9 and a low of 169.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 50,795.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 191.45 and a low of 133.1. The stock had a trading volume of 959,547 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price NSE Live :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹172.2, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹172.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Ashok Leyland is 172.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.43% or a net change of -0.75. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Ashok Leyland.

14 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ashok Leyland stock is 170.25 and the high price is 172.

14 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST Ashok Leyland February futures opened at 170.3 as against previous close of 172.55

Ashok Leyland is currently trading at a spot price of 171.7. The bid price is 171.1 with a bid quantity of 5000 shares, while the offer price is 171.45 with an offer quantity of 5000 shares. The open interest for Ashok Leyland stands at 98485000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price update :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹171.7, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹172.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ashok Leyland is 171.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.72%, resulting in a net change of -1.25. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

14 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Ashok Leyland Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.89%
3 Months-9.78%
6 Months-7.44%
YTD-4.74%
1 Year15.96%
14 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Today :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹173, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹171.3

According to the current data, the stock price of Ashok Leyland is 173, with a percent change of 0.99. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.7, indicating a positive change in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹171.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Ashok Leyland had a trading volume of 959,547 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 171.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!