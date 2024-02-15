Hello User
Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland Stock Sees Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 172.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Stock Price Today

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : Ashok Leyland opened at 170.65 and closed at 172.95. The stock reached a high of 174.55 and a low of 170.25. The market capitalization of the company is 51,015.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.45 and the 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 967,973 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Today :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹173.75, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹172.95

The current stock price of Ashok Leyland is 173.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.8, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

15 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹172.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ashok Leyland on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 967,973. The closing price for the day was 172.95.

