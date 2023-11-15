Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 175.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of trading for Ashok Leyland saw an open price of 175.95 and a close price of 175.9. The stock reached a high of 175.95 and a low of 172.9. The market capitalization of the company is 51,059.25 crore. The 52-week high for Ashok Leyland is 191.45 and the 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 499,483 shares.

15 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹175.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Ashok Leyland on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 499,483 shares. The closing price of the stock was 175.9.

