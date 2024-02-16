Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland shares surge as positive trading continues

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Ashok Leyland was ₹174.75, and the close price was ₹173.75. The stock reached a high of ₹175.5 and a low of ₹173.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Ashok Leyland is ₹51,235.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹191.45, while the 52-week low is ₹133.1. The BSE volume for the day was 631,504 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Ashok Leyland is ₹174.5, with a 0.43% change and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
On the last day, Ashok Leyland had a trading volume of 631,504 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹173.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!