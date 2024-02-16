Hello User
Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland shares surge as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 173.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Stock Price Today

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Ashok Leyland was 174.75, and the close price was 173.75. The stock reached a high of 175.5 and a low of 173.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Ashok Leyland is 51,235.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.45, while the 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the day was 631,504 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Today :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹174.5, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹173.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Ashok Leyland is 174.5, with a 0.43% change and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

16 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹173.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Ashok Leyland had a trading volume of 631,504 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 173.75.

