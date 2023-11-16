Hello User
Ashok Leyland share price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 174.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland

The last day of Ashok Leyland's trading saw the stock open at 176.2 and close at 173.9. The stock reached a high of 176.2 and a low of 173.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 51,294.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 191.45 and its 52-week low is 133.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 182,131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Today :Ashok Leyland trading at ₹175.2, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹174.7

The current data for Ashok Leyland stock shows that the price is 175.2, with a percent change of 0.29. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data indicates a slightly positive trend for Ashok Leyland stock.

16 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Ashok Leyland share price Live :Ashok Leyland closed at ₹173.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Ashok Leyland was 182,131 shares. The closing price for the day was 173.9.

