Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹221.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹220.55. The stock reached a high of ₹223.9 and a low of ₹219.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹64,748.22 crore, the company's shares traded 294,371 times. Over the past 52 weeks, Ashok Leyland's stock has seen a high of ₹264.7 and a low of ₹157.65.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|224.66
|Support 1
|219.89
|Resistance 2
|226.7
|Support 2
|217.16
|Resistance 3
|229.43
|Support 3
|215.12
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 13.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1927 k & BSE volume was 294 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.9 & ₹219.2 yesterday to end at ₹222.8. null