Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 220.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 221.4 and closed slightly lower at 220.55. The stock reached a high of 223.9 and a low of 219.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 64,748.22 crore, the company's shares traded 294,371 times. Over the past 52 weeks, Ashok Leyland's stock has seen a high of 264.7 and a low of 157.65.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1224.66Support 1219.89
Resistance 2226.7Support 2217.16
Resistance 3229.43Support 3215.12
02 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 13.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9101010
    Buy18181818
    Hold2223
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell2221
02 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5707 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1927 k & BSE volume was 294 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹220.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests null near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 223.9 & 219.2 yesterday to end at 222.8. null

