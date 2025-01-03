Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 5.88 %. The stock closed at 222.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 224.6 and closed slightly lower at 222.8. The stock reached a high of 237.95 and a low of 224.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 69,323.18 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 264.7 and a 52-week low of 157.65. The trading volume on BSE was 1,057,902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹222.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 237.95 & 224.6 yesterday to end at 235.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

