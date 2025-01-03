Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹224.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹222.8. The stock reached a high of ₹237.95 and a low of ₹224.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹69,323.18 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹264.7 and a 52-week low of ₹157.65. The trading volume on BSE was 1,057,902 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹222.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹237.95 & ₹224.6 yesterday to end at ₹235.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend