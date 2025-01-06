Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹237.25 and closed at ₹235.90, experiencing a high of ₹237.25 and a low of ₹232.45. The company has a market capitalization of approximately ₹68,750.57 crore. Over the past year, its stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 248,667 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 248 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹237.25 & ₹232.45 yesterday to end at ₹234. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend