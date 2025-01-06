Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 235.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 237.25 and closed at 235.90, experiencing a high of 237.25 and a low of 232.45. The company has a market capitalization of approximately 68,750.57 crore. Over the past year, its stock has reached a 52-week high of 264.70 and a low of 157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 248,667 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6401 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 248 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹235.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 237.25 & 232.45 yesterday to end at 234. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

