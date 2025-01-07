Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -3.16 %. The stock closed at 234 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 233.05 and closed slightly higher at 234. The stock reached a high of 233.95 and dipped to a low of 225.2. With a market capitalization of 66,410.24 crore, Ashok Leyland's performance reflects its volatility, considering its 52-week high of 264.7 and low of 157.65. The BSE volume for the day stood at 226,626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1231.48Support 1222.66
Resistance 2237.21Support 2219.57
Resistance 3240.3Support 3213.84
07 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 11.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991010
    Buy18181818
    Hold2223
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell2221
07 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6386 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹234 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 233.95 & 225.2 yesterday to end at 226.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

