Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹233.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹234. The stock reached a high of ₹233.95 and dipped to a low of ₹225.2. With a market capitalization of ₹66,410.24 crore, Ashok Leyland's performance reflects its volatility, considering its 52-week high of ₹264.7 and low of ₹157.65. The BSE volume for the day stood at 226,626 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|231.48
|Support 1
|222.66
|Resistance 2
|237.21
|Support 2
|219.57
|Resistance 3
|240.3
|Support 3
|213.84
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 11.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹233.95 & ₹225.2 yesterday to end at ₹226.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.