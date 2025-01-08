Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 226.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at 225.75 and closed slightly higher at 226.15. The stock reached a high of 229.10 and a low of 223.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 65,928.66 crore, Ashok Leyland's performance reflects a 52-week high of 264.70 and a low of 157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 322,844 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at 223.85. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's shares have experienced a 26.03% increase, reaching 223.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.82%
3 Months5.36%
6 Months-1.65%
YTD1.82%
1 Year26.03%
08 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1227.56Support 1222.22
Resistance 2231.05Support 2220.37
Resistance 3232.9Support 3216.88
08 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 252.0, 12.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy991010
    Buy18181817
    Hold2223
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell2221
08 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6300 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 322 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹226.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 229.1 & 223.85 yesterday to end at 224.5. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.

