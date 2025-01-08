Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened at ₹225.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹226.15. The stock reached a high of ₹229.10 and a low of ₹223.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹65,928.66 crore, Ashok Leyland's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹264.70 and a low of ₹157.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 322,844 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ashok Leyland has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹223.85. Over the past year, Ashok Leyland's shares have experienced a 26.03% increase, reaching ₹223.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.82%
|3 Months
|5.36%
|6 Months
|-1.65%
|YTD
|1.82%
|1 Year
|26.03%
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ashok Leyland on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.56
|Support 1
|222.22
|Resistance 2
|231.05
|Support 2
|220.37
|Resistance 3
|232.9
|Support 3
|216.88
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹252.0, 12.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Buy
|18
|18
|18
|17
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 322 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹229.1 & ₹223.85 yesterday to end at ₹224.5. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.