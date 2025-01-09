Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened and closed at ₹224.5, with a high of ₹224.65 and a low of ₹221.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹65,403.04 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹264.7 and a low of ₹157.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 253,794 shares, indicating moderate investor activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 253 k.
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹224.65 & ₹221.25 yesterday to end at ₹222.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.