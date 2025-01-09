Hello User
Ashok Leyland Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : Ashok Leyland stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 224.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ashok Leyland stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ashok Leyland Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Ashok Leyland opened and closed at 224.5, with a high of 224.65 and a low of 221.25. The company has a market capitalization of 65,403.04 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 264.7 and a low of 157.65. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 253,794 shares, indicating moderate investor activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6331 k

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 253 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: Ashok Leyland closed at ₹224.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ashok Leyland Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 224.65 & 221.25 yesterday to end at 222.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

